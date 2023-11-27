Saucony Endorphin shoes are half price for Cyber Monday, but hurry – deals end today

Right now, you can pick up a pair of Saucony Endorphin Shift 3 shoes for just £70 – a massive saving of 50% off the regular price.

You can also grab the fun and fast Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 for only £99 (a saving of 40%), or get the race-ready Endorphin Pro 3 for £126 (40% off).

I've reviewed all three of these lightweight road shoes, and they're all great in their own ways. The Endorphin Shift 3, which I tested last month, is the most robust of the three, making it the most suitable for everyday training sessions. The Endorphin Speed 3, which I put through its paces in August, has a similar shape, but with an S-shaped nylon plate embedded in the midsole that gives similar spring to carbon, without the hefty price tag. Finally, the featherweight Endorphin Pro 3, which I tested in September, is a race day shoe with a gossamer-thin upper and carbon plate for optimum energy transfer and speed. It's so much fun.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Saucony Endorphin shoes where you are.

Saucony Endorphin Shift 3: £140 £70 at Saucony

Save £70 An amazing deal on a light, fun everyday training shoe with masses of fun and a late-stage rocker sole for propulsion. It's one of my favorite shoes of 2023, and I've never seen it this cheap before.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 3: £165 £99 at Saucony

Save £66 This is a seriously smart shoe, with a plate made from nylon rather than carbon to provide extra spring without adding hundreds to the price tag. It's even better value in Saucony's Cyber Monday sale.

Saucony Endorphin Pro 3: £210 £126 at Saucony

Save £84 Saucony's race day shoe is selling out fast, and for good reason. It's amazingly light (I was actually shocked taking it out of the box) with a shaped carbon plate buried in its masses of midsole foam and strategically placed rubber on the outsole for traction and durability just where it's most important.

I particularly enjoyed the Endorphin Pro 3 and bought my own pair for racing after falling in love with them during testing, but all three are fantastic choices that will serve you well and put a spring in your step.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Saucony Endorphin series where you are: