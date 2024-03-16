Amazon is holding a secret sale on Garmin tech: huge savings on watches

Right now, there are huge discounts on Garmin watches and other tech at Amazon, with many devices back down to their Black Friday prices, or even less. For example, the powerful Garmin Forerunner 955 is down to only $399.99, which is the cheapest it's ever been, while the Garmin Forerunner 255 is just $249.99 – a saving of $100 off the list price.

Amazon is launching its Big Spring Sale on March 20, and we'll be rounding up all the best offers on Garmin watches, but these deals are all available right now. Stock of some devices is limited, so you'll need to move fast to grab them.

Garmin Forerunner 955: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTGSGY1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $499.99 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTGSGY1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$399.99 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTGSGY1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">at Amazon

Save $100 The Forerunner 955 is one of Garmin's most advanced running watches, and it's going cheap at Amazon right now. It's back down to its Black Friday 2023 price, which is the lowest it's ever been.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTVGD68%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This version of the excellent Forerunner 955 has Garmin's solar glass to keep the battery topped up with regular exposure to sunlight. It offers a maximum battery life of 20 days, and this is its best price since Black Friday last year.

Garmin Forerunner 255: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTP57Z5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 The Forerunner 255 is one of my all-time favorite running watches, and one I always recommend to beginners. With $100 off, it's even better value than usual (back down to its Black Friday 2023 price).

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WT93HQY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This edition of the Forerunner 255 has on-board music storage so you can load up your favorite tunes and podcasts to enjoy without your phone through Bluetooth headphones. Again, it's back down to its Black Friday price in Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Garmin Forerunner 255S: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WT8X8TN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is a smaller version of the classic Forerunner 255, which is ideal for slimmer wrists. It has all the same training tools as its larger sibling, including its superb GPS tracking (it's one of the most accurate watches I've ever tested).

Garmin Forerunner 255S Music: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTJ48NB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

$100 This, as the name suggests, is a smaller version of the Forerunner 255 Music, giving you space to store your songs for phone-free workouts, without adding too much bulk to your wrist. It's back down to its lowest ever price with $100 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Garmin Forerunner 55: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB092RH28GN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $299.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $130 Garmin's entry-level running watch is always great value, and it's even better in the Amazon Spring Sale. You're getting GPS, training suggestions, and dependable heart rate monitoring all for well under $200.

