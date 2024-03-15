New Fjällräven store opens its doors in Sheffield this month

Fjällräven, maker of some of our favorite daypacks and hiking pants, is opening a new UK store in Sheffield, giving you the chance to see and try gear yourself before you buy. The location in puts the new shop within easy reach of the rolling hills of the Peak District, in a city that many campers and hikers will use as a base.

The Charles Street shop, which opens its doors on March 22, will be Fjällräven's third store in the UK. It is a collaboration with outdoor clothing retailer The Sporting Lodge, and will give you the opportunity to ask for expert advice when choosing outdoor clothing and equipment.

For example, you can try out the new Abisko Friluft backpack, which now comes in two sizes and has a more ergonomic design with an updated hipbelt and straps, or get your hands on the Kanken Outlong, which is a trail-ready redesign of the classic kids' school bag.

You could also try on the Abisko Winter Stretch Trousers, which we gave four stars out of five, or the waterproof and breathable High Coast Hydratic Trail Trousers to keep you dry during spring showers.

For more information about the company or to see its full network of UK retailers, check out www.fjallraven.com.