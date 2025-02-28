Snag 40% off this Helly Hansen jacket which "delivers brilliant wet weather protection and has good eco creds to boot"

Itching to get outdoors and experience the backcountry? Right now, you can get your hands on the dependable Helly Hansen Verglas Infinity Shell jacket in men's and women's sizes for just $270 at Backcountry, that's a huge 40% off its list price of $450.

This jacket was designed in consultation with mountain pros, who spend long days in heavy rain and harsh backcountry conditions. The Verglas Infinity Shell jacket is both waterproof and breathable, so you can stay dry without getting sweaty on the trails.

Our expert reviewer Julia Clarke tested her Verglas Infinity Shell jacket on the wet and windy Scottish hills and Yorkshire dales. She was very impressed, especially with its breathability.

"I recently wore it up one of my favorite hikes near Glasgow that entails an unrelenting climb for about the first two miles and I never even got so far as unzipping the pit vents," Julia explained in her four-and-a-half star review.

"To me, this makes it ideal for high-aerobic pursuits where you really can’t afford to get wet or cold."

The Verglas Infinity Shell jacket was sustainably crafted with 54% recycled polyester. It's available in a range of colorways in both men's and women's sizes.

