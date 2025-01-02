Start your new year in the backcountry with these trusty Salomon hiking boots - now 25% off

Start your year off right, by saving 25% and stepping into the backcountry with a terrific pair of hiking boots from Salomon.

Right now, you can snag the Men's Salomon Quest 4 Gore-Tex hiking boots for only $172.50 on the Salomon website, well down from their list price of $230.

Built to tackle harsh backcountry terrain, these hiking boots aim to deliver enhanced stability and support for a smooth, pain-free hike through the wilderness.

The outsole features Salomon's own Contragrip technology to keep you upright in slippery, damp, and snowy conditions. Combing a rubber profile with an aggressive lug pattern, the Quest 4's Contragrip outsole digs into uneven surfaces to maximize balance and stability.

Emphasizing comfort, these boots also boast a new 'ADV-C 4D' chassis, which provides extra support to the most sensitive parts of your feet.

Perhaps the best thing about the Salomon Quest 4 hiking boots is their breathable and waterproof Gore-Tex outer. Used in all manner of hiking shoes, Gore-Tex material lets vapor pass through to your feet while blocking any water, allowing for a dry, airy trek through the backcountry.

