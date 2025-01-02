Start your new year in the backcountry with these trusty Salomon hiking boots - now 25% off
The Salomon Quest 4 hiking boots are built for tough, muddy winter conditions
Start your year off right, by saving 25% and stepping into the backcountry with a terrific pair of hiking boots from Salomon.
Right now, you can snag the Men's Salomon Quest 4 Gore-Tex hiking boots for only $172.50 on the Salomon website, well down from their list price of $230.
Built to tackle harsh backcountry terrain, these hiking boots aim to deliver enhanced stability and support for a smooth, pain-free hike through the wilderness.
The outsole features Salomon's own Contragrip technology to keep you upright in slippery, damp, and snowy conditions. Combing a rubber profile with an aggressive lug pattern, the Quest 4's Contragrip outsole digs into uneven surfaces to maximize balance and stability.
Emphasizing comfort, these boots also boast a new 'ADV-C 4D' chassis, which provides extra support to the most sensitive parts of your feet.
Perhaps the best thing about the Salomon Quest 4 hiking boots is their breathable and waterproof Gore-Tex outer. Used in all manner of hiking shoes, Gore-Tex material lets vapor pass through to your feet while blocking any water, allowing for a dry, airy trek through the backcountry.
Salomon Quest 4 men's hiking boots: $230 $172.50 at Salomon
Save $57.50 A breathable, sturdy option for backcountry hiking, the Salomon Quest 4 Men's hiking boots are ready and waiting to take on the outdoors. This reliable pair boasts a stabilizing sole and a waterproof Gore-Tex outer.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on Salomon Quest 4 hiking boots in men's and women's sizes.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.