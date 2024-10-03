Don't know what to do with all the metrics on your GPS watch? Strava launches Athlete Intelligence to help
Athlete Intelligence analyzes your workouts and gives you meaningful insights and guidance that you can actually understand
If you're a runner or other kind of athlete, the first thing you probably do after you complete a workout is check your GPS watch. The second thing? Probably scratch your head and wonder what all those stats actually mean.
From the Garmin Enduro to the Coros Pace 3, running watches give us more information than we know what to do with these days, and beyond data like how far and fast you went, it can be tricky to know what to do with it all. Now Strava has launched a new feature that analyzes your workouts and gives you meaningful insights and guidance that you can understand and use to improve your performance.
Athlete Intelligence, Strava's AI-powered feature, provides personalized insights based on your activity data and is available now as a public beta to subscribers. This new subscriber feature takes all the metrics from your workouts and provides it in a more meaningful context.
Now, instead of just knowing how much time you spent in each heart rate zone, you might receive a helpful prompt telling you what to do with that information, like a message that reads something like: "you're nailing endurance with most of your workouts in Zone 2. Dabbling more in zone 3 could bring some exciting gains."
“With more than 10 billion activity uploads on Strava, the data illustrates a unique picture for each user and represents their authentic effort," says Matt Salazar, Strava’s Chief Product Officer.
"By distilling it to be more conversational, the goal of this feature is to help users better understand their performance.”
Athlete Intelligence draws on your activity over the previous 30 days to spot trends, gives you personalized tips for your next workout and even gives you motivational praise to celebrate your wins.
As of today, all you need to do to access the insights is tap on your activity once it's uploaded. You can opt out of Athlete Intelligence at any time by clicking the "Leave the beta" button within the feedback module.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.