Don't know what to do with all the metrics on your GPS watch? Strava launches Athlete Intelligence to help

Athlete Intelligence analyzes your workouts and gives you meaningful insights and guidance that you can actually understand

If you're a runner or other kind of athlete, the first thing you probably do after you complete a workout is check your GPS watch. The second thing? Probably scratch your head and wonder what all those stats actually mean.

From the Garmin Enduro to the Coros Pace 3, running watches give us more information than we know what to do with these days, and beyond data like how far and fast you went, it can be tricky to know what to do with it all. Now Strava has launched a new feature that analyzes your workouts and gives you meaningful insights and guidance that you can understand and use to improve your performance.

Athlete Intelligence, Strava's AI-powered feature, provides personalized insights based on your activity data and is available now as a public beta to subscribers. This new subscriber feature takes all the metrics from your workouts and provides it in a more meaningful context.

Now, instead of just knowing how much time you spent in each heart rate zone, you might receive a helpful prompt telling you what to do with that information, like a message that reads something like: "you're nailing endurance with most of your workouts in Zone 2. Dabbling more in zone 3 could bring some exciting gains."

Athlete Intelligence, Strava's AI-powered feature, provides personalized insights based on your activity data and is available now (Image credit: Strava)

“With more than 10 billion activity uploads on Strava, the data illustrates a unique picture for each user and represents their authentic effort," says Matt Salazar, Strava’s Chief Product Officer.

"By distilling it to be more conversational, the goal of this feature is to help users better understand their performance.”

Athlete Intelligence draws on your activity over the previous 30 days to spot trends, gives you personalized tips for your next workout and even gives you motivational praise to celebrate your wins.

As of today, all you need to do to access the insights is tap on your activity once it's uploaded. You can opt out of Athlete Intelligence at any time by clicking the "Leave the beta" button within the feedback module.