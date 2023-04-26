The mighty Garmin Enduro is half price at Amazon right now
The Enduro has hit a record-low price, with battery life to go the distance for multi-day events and camping trips
Today, you can grab the Garmin Enduro for $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's half the list price for this powerful GPS watch, and the cheapest we've ever seen it – even on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.
If you're not familiar with the Garmin Enduro, it's essentially a Garmin Fenix 6 on steroids. It has all the same training tools and health tracking features, but with a king-sized battery and solar cell that help it last far longer between charges.
To put that in context, the Garmin Fenix 6X Solar lasts up to 24 days in smartwatch mode or 66 hours in GPS mode. The mighty Enduro, however, lasts up to 65 days in smartwatch mode, and 80 hours in GPS mode.
If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Enduro and Garmin Enduro 2 near you.
Garmin Enduro:
$799.99 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $400.99 The Garmin Enduro is a powerhouse of a GPS watch, and this is the cheapest we've ever seen it. Its battery life is hard to beat, making it a great option for camping, backpacking, and other off-grid adventures.
The Enduro is also lighter than the Fenix 6X Solar, making it more comfortable for all-day wear, despite having the same screen size and resolution.
The only area where the Fenix has the edge is maps, which unfortunately aren't available for the original Enduro. If that's not a dealbreaker though, this is a fantastic deal.
If you don't live in the US, here are the best offers on the Garmin Enduro and Enduro 2 where you are.
- Best GPS watches: the latest models from Garmin and more, tested and rated
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).