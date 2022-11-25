This feature-packed Garmin Forerunner watch is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for just $187 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest this feature-packed mid-level running watch has ever been, and one of the best deals we've seen this Black Friday.

We've been hoping for some good deals on watches in the Forerunner 245 series since the Forerunner 255 launched earlier this year, and Amazon has really delivered. Although it's not the latest watch, Garmin has kept the 245 fresh with regular firmware updates, and it's still an excellent choice for runners aiming to take their sport to the next level.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music where you are. We're also rounding up all the best Black Friday Garmin deals from around the web over the entire holiday weekend through to Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $187 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $162.99 This mid-level sports watch has dropped in price substantially since the launch of the FR 255 earlier this year, and has finally fallen below the $200 mark in the Black Friday sale.

Features include accurate on-board GPS, all-day heart rate monitoring, a wealth of dedicated sports tracking modes, daily workout suggestions, SpO2 tracking, training status, and estimated recovery time. Everything you need to train smarter and track your progress from week to week.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music where you are: