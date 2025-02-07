Time is running out to get a pair of Vasque Breeze hiking boots before the brand shuts its doors – grab them for a massive 55% off at Backcountry now

This is the most up-to-date model of the brand's signature boot, and you can get it for as little as $72

Iconic hiking brand Vasque announced it will be shuttering its doors back in October, and time is running out to get your hands on a pair of its boots before they're all gone. Right now, you can pick up the superb Vasque Breeze hiking boots for as low as $72 at Backcountry. That's a massive discount of 55% off the list price for these waterproof hiking boots that deliver comfort and protection from short strolls to multi-day adventures.

This deal applies to women's sizing in all colorways, while those shopping for men's sizing can save a generous 40% off on all colorways for a final price tag of just $96.

The Breeze is the brand's signature model and sports Nubuck leather uppers which are soft but durable and waterproof. Weather and stream protection is reinforced with a breathable VasqueDry membrane to help you stay cool when the weather warms up.

There are still quite a few sizes left, but this is the best deal we've seen and of course, once they're gone, they're gone, so we suggest you act fast.

Vasque Breeze Hiking Boots: $160 $72 at Backcountry

Save $88 The Breeze Hiking Boot boot features premium leather uppers, ankle support, and ventilating mesh that keeps our feet cool on demanding, warm-weather hikes.



Check men's sizing for savings of 40%

When the going gets rough, mid-cut ankle support and grippy Vasque Trail Slider outsoles help you maintain confidence on tricky terrain

