Updating your camping sleep system for spring? These bags and pads from Sea to Summit have “the smallest environmental footprint” yet

It’s time to take sustainability seriously in the outdoors industry, which has a markedly bigger carbon footprint as compared to other sports, and Australian brand Sea to Summit has unveiled a new line of what it calls “high performance, low impact” camping gear to help reduce its impact.

The Sea to Summit Revive Range features two new sleeping bags and two sleeping pads that the brand says have the smallest environmental footprint of any sleep system product it has ever made.

Every product in the line is Bluesign-approved and made using recycled materials, PFC-free DWR and utilizes dope dyeing techniques instead of traditional piece dyeing methods, which uses far fewer resources in production. The brand says its two new sleeping pads are the first ever to utilize all of these techniques.

If you're seeking to upgrade your sleep system and want to go easier on the planet, there’s the lighter two-inch Pursuit great for fast and light adventures and the plusher Pursuit Plus which has an extra inch of loft if you don’t mind a few extra ounces for a better night’s sleep. Both are listed as four-season pads with a 4.1 R-value so you should be able to rely on them year-round.

Both sleeping pads are four-season (Image credit: Sea to Summit)

If it's a new sleeping bag you seek, both are made using recycled synthetic insulation which does add a few extra ounces compared to down, but will keep you warm even in damp conditions.

The Hamelin is billed as backpacking-ready with a relaxed mummy fit that leaves you room to move around making it a better choice for side sleepers. A full-length side zipper extends throughout the foot box and there’s a half-length zipper on the opposite side for ventilation in summer.

For car camping where and space and weight aren’t an issue, the Boab sleeping bag has a roomy, gender-neutral cut that eliminates cold spots and when it’s warm out, the double zipper means you can air out when it's warm or unzip entirely and use the bag as a quilt.

Sea to Summit says the new line is a sign of what’s coming next from the brand, which was born in 1991: “These products are not simply a revision to the way outdoor products have been made in the past; they are a blueprint for how gear will be made in the future.”

The Revive sleeping pads are available now in the UK priced at £150 for regular sizing and £180 for large at Sea to Summit . The line is pending in the US, but you can sign up to be first in line when the new products drop stateside.

Shopping sustainably made gear is a great first step for reducing your carbon footprint as an outdoor adventurer, but how you treat your kit ultimately matters more than anything.

Learn to take good care of your gear so that it lasts longer with our guides on how to store camping gear, how to repair a sleeping pad and how to wash a sleeping bag.