We loved these "lightweight yet robust" Montane hiking pants on the trail – and they're 35% off in GO Outdoors' massive holiday sale

Robust construction and a 4-way stretch fabric mean the Terra trousers are an ideal companion on the trails, and at £65 they're a bargain in this holiday sale

UK retailer GO Outdoors is having a giant holiday sale right now, and some of the best gear we've tested is at a deep discount. Right now, you can snag yourself a pair of the lightweight Montane Men’s Terra Pants for hiking for just £65 at GO Outdoors. That's a giant discount of 35% off these hiking trousers that we found to be robust yet breathable on our adventures earlier this year.

The Montane Terra pants are ideal for fair weather adventures. If you’re often found off the beaten track, these trousers will keep you moving thanks to their comfortable fit and toughness against rubbing backpacks, rough rocks and multi-day wear. You can wear them time after time without feeling grim and smelly.

This deal applies to men's sizing in all colorways, and while you do have to be a member to make these savings, you can easily sign up and enjoy 12 months of benefits like up to 61% off hiking gear for just £5 a year. If you're looking for other items for hiking, you can shop the entire sale here.

Montane Men’s Terra Pants: £100 £65 at GO Outdoors

Save £35 Montane’s flagship walking trousers are tough, lightweight and protective for all-round mountain use.

These hiking pants are breathable and quick drying so you can continue to explore even when the weather doesn't play ball. The wind and water resistant ripstop TACTEL Nylon outer provides a cotton-like feel, which doesn’t rustle or crackle, and the design features more coverage of this fabric on the knees, ankles and seat so you can perch on a rock for lunch without too much discomfort.

The fabrics are protective against UPF40+ and the pants have mesh pockets to stash energy bars and money for a quick pint in a country pub.

