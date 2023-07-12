Why you shouldn't buy the original Garmin Instinct on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up a new GPS watch, but it's important not to rush your decision because the most impressive looking deals aren't always what they seem. That's the case with the original Garmin Instinct this year, in both the UK and the US, where this tough sports watch has been considerably cheaper before. Wait a few weeks, or perhaps a couple of months at most, and you'll probably be able to get a better deal than you can today.

So what's going on? After all, Amazon has the watch marked down by 43% in the US and 49% in the UK. That certainly sounds good – and if this was a newer device, it would be. The original Garmin Instinct was released in 2018, and and using Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel, you can see that its price has fluctuated greatly over time, particularly since the launch of the Garmin Instinct 2 last year.

In the US, the original Instinct was on sale for only $139.99 in May 2022, and in the UK it hit £119 on Black Friday – both significantly cheaper than today's Prime Day discounts.

Watch and wait

I'm certainly not saying that you shouldn't buy this watch at all, though – just not right this second. It's still a brilliant tool for tracking your runs, ride and other workouts, it's built like a tank, and its battery life is exceptional.

When I reviewed the solar version for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was very taken with its array of training tools, and its intelligently designed interface that makes smart use of a small secondary screen to show contextual information as you navigate through its various menus.

If you want to pick it up for the best price, I'd recommend downloading the Amazon app and creating a deal alert so you know when it goes on sale. You can also get alerts through CamelCamelCamel if you prefer, using the Camelizer browser extension.

If you want to know which Prime Day Garmin deals are genuinely worth checking out, I've compiled a complete list for you. Here are a few highlights:

Garmin Enduro: $799.99 $394 at Amazon

Save $405.99 The Enduro has hit an all-time low price for Prime Day. It's a powerhouse of a sports watch and Its battery life is hard to beat, making it a great option for camping, backpacking, and other off-grid adventures. This deal only applies to the steel/gray colorway. The black option is a little pricier.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $300 This version of the Epix has an extra tough and light titanium case and sapphire crystal lens for improved scratch resistance. It also has twice the internal storage of the standard edition, and this is the cheapest it's ever been.

Garmin Forerunner 745: $499.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $220 The Forerunner 745 is a few years old now, but it's still a solid triathlon watch and has received several recent software updates to bring it in line with newer models. This Amazon Prime Day deal applies to all colorways.

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $329.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $160 This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen for this watch, but it's close with almost 50% off. The Vivoactive 4 is a stylish GPS watch that's less feature-packed than devices like the Fenix 7, but has a slimmer profile that's more subtle for everyday wear.

Garmin Venu 2: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $150 The Venu 2 is a fantastic watch, stylish enough for everyday wear but with great fitness-tracking chops. I gave it a full five stars when I reviewed it for TechRadar, and it's cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: $999.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $100 Garmin's top-end Fenix 7 watch is back to its lowest ever price right now. This is the biggest model, with premium materials like sapphire crystal and titanium, plus a built-in flashlight.