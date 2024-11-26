"Winter conditions have arrived" – New Hampshire trails increasingly dangerous as hypothermic brother, sister rescued after falling into brook

The siblings were rescued just one day after another hiker died on a nearby mountain

A pair of siblings suffering from hypothermia was rescued from a New Hampshire hiking trail on Saturday just one day after another hiker died on a nearby mountain.

According to a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game, Xander Dalke, 20 of Hanover and his sister Aylen Dalke, 18 of South Hadley had set off on a planned two-day hike around Owl's Head at 7 a.m. that day. At some point, the duo says they fell into Lincoln Brook and got soaked. They changed into dry clothing, but then fell into the brook again, leaving them with no dry clothes.

Knowing that temperatures would be dropping at night, they decided to set up camp and try to get warm, however, the early stages of hypothermia set in. At 7 p.m. the pair activated a Garmin InReach device reporting that they were approximately 8.5 miles up the trail and required assistance.

"At 2:30 a.m., two Conservation Officers reached the hikers who had taken shelter in a tent and were inside sleeping bags. Dry clothing was provided to the two hikers and by 3:30 a.m., they were able to start making their way back to the trailhead," writes the NHFAG.

Only the night before, 44-year-old Chris Huyler of Littleton was found dead after what appears to have been a substantial fall in icy conditions while hiking nearby in the Coppermine Brook Valley.

"Winter conditions have arrived in the mountains, and hikers are encouraged to be prepared," warn officials, who note that in both cases, the hikers concerned were carrying the right equipment.

This story is a reminder that even the most prepared and experienced hikers can fall foul to winter conditions. To reduce your risk, NHFAG reminds you to always carry the following:

Learn more in our articles on winter hiking safety and the hiking essentials.