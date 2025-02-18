Xero shoes just took 20% off all its new – yes new – barefoot hiking and running styles for a more natural feel on the trails this spring

We're used to seeing outdoor brands discount old models when new versions hit the market, but barefoot footwear brand Xero Shoes has turned that model on its head. Right now, you can save 20% off the brand's newest styles and hit the trails with a more natural stride this spring.

For trail runners, the Colorado-based barefoot shoe specialists have updated the original Scrambler Low which we gave nearly perfect marks in our field tests for comfort and technical capability.

The new Scrambler Low EV has been fitted with a Michelin Fiberlite sole – yes that's the same company that makes tires for your car – which the brand says provides lightweight grip with unparalleled flexibility for confidence and agility on the trail. The upper also sports new fabric, which is said to have a tighter weave for better abrasion resistance and protection against debris and dirt. The Scrambler Low EV has hit the market at $149.99 but right now you can pick it up for just $199.99.

If you're a hiker, the new-and-improved Scrambler Trail Mid WP is a waterproof barefoot hiking boot that balances minimalism with protection thanks to the brand's proprietary XeroTex waterproof membrane and sports grippy lugs and a durable upper. It's currently on sale for $127.99 down from $159.99 and if you prefer a lighter feel, you can grab the low version for just $199.99.

These deals apply to both men's and women's sizing and these styles are also available in non-waterproof options. We've picked out some of our favorite deals for you below, but you can also browse the whole line here. This sale is live in both the US and the UK from February 18 through March 4 at Xero Barefoot.

US deals

Xero Scrambler Low EV trail runners: $149.99 $119.99

Save $30 Get ready to hike, run, and explore your favorite trails in the Scrambler Low EV–our most versatile trail shoe. The durable, abrasion resistant mesh keeps debris out while letting air flow, so you can enjoy maximum comfort both on and off the trail. Check women's sizing.

Xero Trail Mid WP hiking boot: $159.99 $127.99

Save $32 The Scrambler Trail Mid WP keeps your feet dry and comfortable no matter the trail conditions. The waterproof XeroTex membrane and gusseted tongue keeps water and debris out, and the mid-cut design offers extra ankle protection on longer or more technical hikes. Check women's sizing.

Xero Scrambler Trail Low WP hiking shoe: $149.99 $119.99

Save $30 The Scrambler Trail Low WP keeps your feet dry and comfortable no matter the trail conditions. The waterproof XeroTex® membrane and gusseted tongue keeps water and debris out. The durable ripstop upper with welded overlays offers lightweight, flexible protection. Check women's sizing.

UK deals

Xero Scrambler Low EV trail runners: £150 £120

Save £30 Get ready to hike, run, and explore your favorite trails in the Scrambler Low EV–our most versatile trail shoe. The durable, abrasion resistant mesh keeps debris out while letting air flow, so you can enjoy maximum comfort both on and off the trail. Check women's sizing.

Xero Trail Mid WP hiking boot: £190 £171

Save £19 The Scrambler Trail Mid WP keeps your feet dry and comfortable no matter the trail conditions. The waterproof XeroTex membrane and gusseted tongue keeps water and debris out, and the mid-cut design offers extra ankle protection on longer or more technical hikes. Check women's sizing.