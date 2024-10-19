I started brewing coffee on mountain summits and now I can't stop. Here's the piece of gear you need for a satisfying brew on any hike.

It’s a glorious winter’s day when my hiking guide Brian Sharp and I reach the snowy summit of the Pap of Glencoe in the Highlands of Scotland. One of those days, in fact, that you almost never see here, where nature dropped a foot of fresh powder the day before then gifted us with brilliant blue skies and sunshine for our hike.

We kick the snow off our hiking boots and inhale deeply as if to absorb the views of the famous Aonach Eagoch ridge and Glencoe into our beings, then Brian pulls out his Mokka pot and camping stove and asks me how I take my coffee.

Another couple arrives a short while later laden down with ice axes and crampons strapped to their packs for the adventure, and we toast them with our steaming mugs, mine perfectly furnished with milk and sugar.

At the time, I thought it was just a nice gimmick. Brian had been assigned to guide me on a local hike during my press trip to the Fort William Mountain Festival and was, I presumed, making the experience extra memorable (though he assured me that he always brews coffee at the summit). I have several great camping coffee makers but I couldn’t really imagine myself lugging one up a mountain when I have a perfectly good thermos at my disposal that I can just fill with a hot brew at home.

At first, I couldn’t really imagine myself lugging a coffee maker up a mountain (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

But on my next hike, a week later, I found I missed the ritual. So I started packing my AeroPress Go (or occasionally my Wacaco Nanopresso) in my daypack, along with my camping stove and camping mug. That was two years ago, and barring those days when it’s blowing a gale at the top, I’ve transformed from a Rocky Mountain speed hiker who spends five minutes at the summit wolfing down a granola bar to sitting and sipping at the summit.

Coffee curious? Read on for five reasons why I’m never going back to my thermos.

1. It's surprisingly easy

But for this one recently acquired luxurious habit, I’m definitely what you’d describe as a minimalist hiker. I wear trail running shoes whenever I can get away with it, I carry the essentials and nothing more, and I like to stay on the move. So I get it if you think brewing coffee on a hike sounds like a lot of extra hassle.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With an AeroPress Go, it’s really as simple as boiling up some water (with a Jetboil Flash that takes 90 seconds, less time than it takes you to pull on your windbreaker), scooping some coffee grounds in, adding water and plunging down after a 30-second weight. Easy.

I’m already carrying water on any hike and the additional gear adds less than 2 lbs to my pack weight. If you’re smart, you can put any milk and sugar you want in a screw-tight camping mug so it’s all ready to go. You can learn more in our article on how to make coffee at camp.

2. You get a fresh brew (or two)

I appreciate that this one is for my coffee-loving friends only, but if you really enjoy your java, you’ll know that a batch brewed five hours previously at home and transported in a thermos just isn’t the same as a fresh one. Though there are other great portable coffee makers out there, with an AeroPress, you not only get fresh coffee, but it’s in near-espresso form thanks to the rapid plunge.

The travel version makes eight ounces at a time, so there’s even enough for two short ones if you’re hiking with a friend.

A fresh brew always beats one from five hours ago (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

3. It makes me enjoy the view

It’s not that I didn’t enjoy the view before I started brewing coffee at the summit – I just didn’t linger over it. I think this stems from spending many years living in the Rocky Mountains, where it wasn’t safe to be up on high altitude summits after 12 p.m. in the summer due to afternoon thunderstorms.

Back in Scotland, however, there’s no need for me to tag the trig point then sprint back below treeline. Brewing a fresh cup keeps me at the summit a little longer, and makes me sit down and soak up my surroundings – and for that reason, I think I get more benefit from each hike.



4. It’s a great way to meet people

I’ve never made coffee on a summit in the last two years without other hikers wanting to chat, whether it’s just to discuss the novelty, ask me about my kit or share ideas.

I always bring enough to share and quite often find myself making a cup for a new friend. It’s a great way to meet other like-minded people and turn hiking into a more social experience.

An AeroPress is super light and robust for hiking (Image credit: Getty)

5. It gives you instant energy for your descent

The summit, as they say, is only halfway, and after a long climb you might find yourself in need of a little pick-me-up. A sugary snack is a good idea for flagging energy on a hike, but don’t forget about the power of a little caffeine too, to sharpen your mind and keep you alert for those tricky descents.