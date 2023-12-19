Get $100 off the beefy Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, with free delivery by Christmas Eve

Right now, you can pick up the new Garmin Instinct 2X Solar for just $349.99 at Amazon – a saving of $100 and the cheapest it's ever been.

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is significantly bigger than the standard Instinct 2, with a 1.1in display, dual-band GPS, and new LED flashlight. When we reviewed it, we were pleasantly surprised by its light weight despite its new, larger case, and the accuracy of its sports tracking.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar near you. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of budget-friendly devices for tracking your workouts.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is the biggest saving we've ever seen on the king-sized Instinct 2X Solar, with its extra large case, built-in flashlight, and multi-band GPS. At the time of writing there's free delivery available for Christmas Eve, plus one-day premium delivery.

It's a likeable watch, and a great choice if you're looking for something seriously rugged that can go weeks between charges. Our only real complaint is that it's not as well suited to maps and navigation as a watch like the Garmin Enduro 2, but it's otherwise hard to fault.

At the time of writing, you can get the watch delivered free for Christmas Eve, or get it by December 20 if you opt for premium delivery.

If you don't live in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar near you.