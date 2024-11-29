Black Friday is actually giving me the warm fuzzies – with 40% off this technical Patagonia fleece

It's Black Friday, and there are big savings to be made on the Patagonia Men's R1 Air Full-Zip Hoody

Black Friday is here and right now, you can snag the Patagonia Men's R1 Air Full-Zip Hoody for just $106.99 at Patagonia. That's an enormous savings of 40% off this lightweight technical fleece that has a 4.6 star rating from Patagonia customers.

"This zip hoodie is my go-to jacket for shoulder seasons, whether that's being outdoors with a vest or lounging inside. The material feels comfortable against the skin, it keeps you warm, yet offers nice venting," says one customer, while others note that it is really breathable for high-intensity activities.

This 100% recycled polyester jacquard fleece features a unique zigzag texture that wicks moisture and dries fast if you work up a sweat on a chilly winter hike or ski tour.

This deal applies to men's sizing in all colorways, but this jacket is flying off the shelves so we recommend you act fast. We're also keeping you updated on all the best Black Friday Patagonia deals if you're searching for discounts on jackets, pants and more.

Patagonia Men's R1 Air Full-Zip Hoody: $179 $106.99 at Patagonia

Save $73 The R1 Air Full-Zip Hoody is a lightweight, breathable and quick-drying technical fleece for high-exertion activities in cold conditions. The fabric is made of 100% recycled polyester and is structured for comfort during movement. Made in a Fair Trade Certified factory.

Built with a full-front zip design for easy venting and a slim-fit hood for layering under helmets and hoods, this jacket works as a mid layer for winter sports and a light jacket in warmer seasons.

