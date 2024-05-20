If your Garmin watch battery is draining too fast, there's finally a fix

Garmin watches are known for their long battery lives (the company has even teased Apple about it after it launched the Apple Watch Ultra), but recently some owners have found their devices running flat much faster than expected.

Thankfully there's now a fix, so if your Garmin Fenix 7, Epix (Gen 2), Marq 2, or Quatix 7 watch has been suffering from unusually fast battery drain, help is at hand in the form of a new software update.

As Alex Alderson of Notebookcheck explains, software beta version 17.19 is now available for users enrolled in Garmin's public beta testing program, and fixes a couple of significant bugs. In addition to solving the battery-sapping issue, it also resolves a problem that could cause the watch to shut down unexpectedly when you use the Find My Phone function (a very handy tool that helps you locate a lost handset via Bluetooth).

If you're not already enrolled in the beta testing program and are thinking about joining, first check out our list of reasons why you should and shouldn't install beta software on your watch. Although doing so will give you the opportunity to try new features and fixes early in exchange for providing feedback, pre-release software may also contain bugs that will stop your watch working as you'd expect.

Still want to go ahead? Our guide how to join Garmin's public beta testing program will help you get started.

If you install software beta version 17.19 and you use your watch's ECG app, you'll need to re-enable it afterwards by following the instructions on Garmin's website. The ECG app is currently only available to users in the United States, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Check out the official release notes for beta version 17.19 for more details.

