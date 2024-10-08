Yes, you read that right, the awesome Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is 30% off right now for Amazon Prime Day

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this powerful adventure watch

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) for just $561.99 at Amazon. That's a generous saving of $238 off the list price for this powerful adventure watch. This deal applies to the Slate Steel colorway, but you can also get the white titanium version for $580.00.

The Epix is one of Garmin's most advanced GPS watches, and is similar to the flagship Fenix 7 but with the addition of a bright AMOLED display that's sharp and easy to read even in tricky lighting conditions. When former Advnture editor Cat Ellis reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, she was particularly impressed by just how well-designed its interface is, making even the most advanced workout tracking tools easy to use and understand.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Stainless Steel: $799.99 $561.99 at Amazon

Save $240 Smartwatch for your athletic lifestyle, featuring 1.3” always-on, with a silicone strap material, Corning Gorilla Glass lens material, passivated stainless steel as bazel material and fiber-reinforced polymer with steel rear cover Sapphire Editions for the case material.

