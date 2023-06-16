Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar hits lowest ever price

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar for just $699.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of $200 off the regular list price, and the cheapest this compact powerhouse of a GPS watch has ever been.

The Fenix 7 is one of my favorite Garmin watches, and this is a souped-up version with extra tough sapphire crystal rather than plain old Gorilla Glass covering the face, and solar charging to keep the battery topped up.

This is the 'S' version, which is more compact with a case measuring just 42mm in diameter. As an added bonus, it also has more internal storage than the regular Fenix 7S, so there's more space for maps, apps and music.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 series where you are. We'll also be rounding up all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals, which we're expecting to land soon.

Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar: $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $200 This is the cheapest I've ever seen thid compact powerhouse of a watch. The deal applies to the carbon gray/shale gray and dark bronze/shale gray colorways, but not the cream gold/light sand version.

This price cut might have something to do with the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro that launched a few days ago. The newer watch has an updated heart rate sensor and an LED flashlight, but all its new software features (including Garmin's new hill training tool) will be coming to the original Fenix 7 series very soon.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 series where you are. You might also like to check out our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches for some budget-priced options that don't compromise on accuracy