Garmin Forerunner 245 is on sale for its lowest ever price – who needs Black Friday?

Update: The price of the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music has now increased slightly to $209 (opens in new tab), but it's still much lower than Amazon's previous lowest price of $228.86. Original story follows.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is down to just $204 at Amazon right now (opens in new tab). That's by far the cheapest we've ever seen it, and might even beat this year's Black Friday Garmin deals.

Although it's now been superseded by the Forerunner 255, the 245 is still a superb running watch, and one of the best Garmin watches you can buy.

It's also received some major updates in recent months, and now gives you daily suggested workouts, plus training load and training effect stats. It also gives you running dynamics stats (such as ground contact time and stride length) when paired with a Garmin HRM heart rate monitor or Running Dynamics Pod.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin Forerunner 245 deals where you are.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $204 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $145.99 The Forerunner 245 is an excellent mid-range running watch, and is down to its cheapest ever price at Amazon right now. This is the music edition, which means you can transfer tunes and podcasts to it, and listen with Bluetooth headphones. We might not see a better deal than this on Black Friday.

The Forerunner 245 Music will also help you manage your training and recovery schedule, letting you know whether you're working at the right level to meet your performance goals, whether you're overreaching, or if you could stand to push yourself a little harder.

At $204, it's an exceptional deal, and one that we suspect won't last very long. Not in the US? We've also rounded up the best prices for the Garmin Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music where you are.