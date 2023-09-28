Feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 945 hits lowest price ever, by miles

Right now, you can grab the powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 for only $299.99 at Amazon. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it by a long shot, and a huge saving of 40% off the list price.

Thanks to regular software updates, the Forerunner 945 remains one of the best GPS watches around, particularly for triathletes. It's stood the test of time well, and has all the fitness tracking tools most runners, swimmers, and triathletes could wish for. In fact, our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the ultimate running watch", giving special mention to its super accurate GPS and heart rate tracking.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $200 The Forerunner 945 has never been this cheap before, even on Black Friday. The previous lowest price was $349.99 back in July last year, so this is something really special and we suspect the offer won't last long.

One of TechRadar's few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.

