Grab the Garmin Instinct Solar for its lowest ever price at Amazon today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct Solar at Amazon for just $199.99. That's the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day deals.

This is the original Instinct Solar, which launched in 2018, and it's still a fantastic GPS watch. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar I was extremely impressed by its smart interface, great GPS accuracy, and ridiculous battery life that allows it to go weeks between charges. No more trying to find somewhere to plug in your watch while you're camping. Overall, I gave it 4.5 stars, the only real downside being that its display isn't the best for maps.

Garmin Instinct Solar: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $150 This is the cheapest this feature-packed GPS watch has ever been at Amazon, giving you a whole lot of sports-tracking bang for your buck together with exceptional battery life.

Its two-part screen works extremely well in everyday use, with the small circular display showing a selected data field on the main watch face, contextual icons as you navigate through menus, and extra stats during activity tracking.

All in all, it's a very well thought out watch, and built like a tank too. Despite some pretty hard treatment, my borrowed review sample didn't have a scratch when I returned it (which Garmin probably appreciated).

