Garmin launches its second watch this week – the Vivoactive 5

Garmin has launched yet another GPS watch, this time targeting people who want to improve their overall health but don't need the equivalent of a personal sports coach on their wrist. The Garmin Vivoactive 5 has arrived just one day after the company revealed the latest addition to its lineup of tactical watches, the Tactix 7 AMOLED Edition, but the two are at opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Vivoactive 5, like earlier watches in the series, is designed to help you strike a better balance of activity and rest, and includes new features like Sleep Coaching and nap tracking to help you along the way.

The Vivoactive 5 has the same round face as its forebears, but the device now sports a bright AMOLED display, which makes text and graphics look much crisper. For the first time, Garmin is also giving users a choice of two font sizes. This, plus the addition of wheelchair mode for certain activities, is a welcome update when it comes to accessibility.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Vivoactive 5 measures 42.2mm diameter (a moderate size that sits in between the two options for the Vivoactive 4) and comes in four colorways: orchid, slate, cream gold/ivory, and navy. It's available now for $299.99 in the US and £259.99 in the UK, putting it squarely in the mid-range price bracket.

