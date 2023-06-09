Garmin Venu 2 gets 26% discount at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Venu 2 watch at Amazon for just $296.08. That's a saving of 26% off the list price, and one of the best deals I've ever seen on this stylish smartwatch,

Released in April 2021, the Venu 2 remains one of the best Garmin watches, with serious sports tracking tools wrapped up in a smart package that looks perfectly at home in the office or the gym. It's all capped off with a bright, high-res OLED display.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin deals where you are.

Garmin Venu 2: $399.99 $296.08 at Amazon

Save $103.91 The Venu 2 is one of Garmin's most stylish GPS watches, with a stunning OLED display. This is one of the best deals I've seen on it so far, with 26% off the list price, and it may not last long.

Usually the only thing holding us back from recommending the Venu 2 would be the price, but with this deal that's no longer a sticking point. If you're looking for one of the best GPS watches that's also smart and stylish enough for everyday wear, this is the one for you.

So why the sudden price cut? Well, recently discovered documents suggest that the Garmin Venu 3 may be on the horizon, so it makes sense that we're starting to see price cuts as retailers with inside knowledge try to move older stock to make room.

Not in the US? Here are the best Garmin Venu 2 deals where you are.