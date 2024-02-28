Is your Garmin watch battery draining too fast? There's now a fix for that

Garmin has released a free software update for some of its most popular GPS watches that fixes a problem that sometimes caused the battery to drain too quickly. Software version beta 9.24 is available now for the Garmin Venu 3 and its smaller counterpart, the Venu 3S. The update makes several improvements to how the two watches work, and even adds a new activity tracking mode that wasn't available at launch.

As Alex Alderson of Notebookcheck explains, the update fixes a bug that could cause increased battery drain when the watch's heart rate monitor is turned off (which is the opposite of what you'd expect to happen). It also resolves a potentially embarrassing issue where music could begin playing at random, and one that would sometimes turn off scoring if you changed a setting during a golf activity.

There's now support for male voice prompts too, which is a feature that's been added to several Garmin watches over recent months, and requires installation of extra sound files.

Finally, Garmin has added a new jump rope activity tracking modes, which monitors your heart rate, and the number of jumps you complete over time during a workout. Jumping rope has many benefits, giving a good cardio workout that improves co-ordination, so this is a welcome addition.

Check out Garmin's forums for the full release notes.

The new update is currently available to members of Garmin's public beta testing program. It's free to sign up if you want to be the first to try new features and fixes, but bear in mind that beta software may sometimes contain bugs that could prevent your watch working as expected.

If you're interested, take a look at our list of reasons why you should and shouldn't install beta software on your watch, then check out our guide how to join Garmin's public beta testing program if you decide that you want to go ahead. If you'd prefer to wait until any pre-release bugs are ironed out, just sit tight; the fixes and features will be rolled out to all watch owners once testing is complete.