Get an ultralight Solo Stove camping stove for just $60 this Black Friday weekend

These neat little stoves are one of the easiest and most convenient ways to boil water and cook food at camp. There's no need to carry heavy, flammable fuel with you; just use twigs and kindling that you find nearby.

There's none of the mess of a conventional campfire either, and water boils much faster thanks to excellent airflow. We're big fans, and the Solo Stove Lite ranks well in our roundup of the best camping stoves.

Solo Stove Lite: $89.99 $59.99 at Solo Stove

Save $30 At a mere 5.7in tall, and weighing just 90z, this is the smallest Solo Stove, and the best pick for light backpacking adventures. It can boil water in under 10 minutes, which is extremely impressive for a stove so tiny and convenient.

Solo Stove Titan: $109.99 $79.99 at Solo Stove

Save $30 The Solo Stove Titan is the next size up, measuring 7.9in tall and weighing 16.5oz. Its double-walled design means the flame is so hot, smoke is consumed by the heat for minimal mess and dirt.

Solo Stove Campfire: $149.99 $99.99 at Solo Stove

Save $50 The Campfire is the largest Solo Stove size, at 9.25in tall and 2.2lb. It's big enough for cooking, and to gather around afterwards for stories and marshmallow toasting, with none of the messy cleanup of a conventional campfire once you're done.

