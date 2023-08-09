Grab a great deal on a Yeti cooler at Amazon right now

Today, you can pick up the Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler for £193 at Amazon in the UK, or grab the Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler for £249. This is the cheapest we've seen the Roadie 24 in the last month, and the best price ever for the Tundra 35.

These are both pretty modest savings, but Yeti coolers so rarely go on sale they're both well worth checking out if you're looking for a seriously tough cool box that will give you years of service on camping and fishing adventures. Both are compact enough for you to carry solo, but incredibly tough and with enough space to keep food and drinks for the whole family perfectly chilled.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on these two coolers where you are. You might also be interested in our complete roundup of the best camping coolers, which we've tested in the heat of summer.

Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler: £198 £193 at Amazon

Save £5 This is the cheapest we've seen this super tough cool box in the last 30 days. Yes, it's a modest saving, but Yeti coolers go on sale so rarely it's still definitely worth checking out. The deal applies to the white colourway.

Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler: £257.05 £249 at Amazon

Save £8.05 This is the cheapest we've ever seen this king-sized cool box, which is designed for you to haul by yourself, but can hold up to 24 cans plus ice. The discount applies to the harvest red and aquifer blue versions.

Yeti coolers are the gold standard for a reason, and whichever one you opt for, you'll find it's virtually indestructible, and easy and comfortable to carry.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Yeti Roadie 24 and Tundra 35 coolers where you are: