Hit the trails and save 30% off this "amazingly warm windbreaker" from Patagonia

Looking for a warm, water-resistant windbreaker to shelter you from the elements on chilly winter trail runs? Then look no further, as this highly rated Patagonia jacket is now 30% off.

Right now, you can snag the Patagonia Houdini jacket in men's and women's sizes for $75.93 at REI, that's a sizable reduction from its list price of $109.

Made from weather-resistant and durable ripstop nylon materials, the Houdini jacket is a snug option for freezing runs through the wilderness. This jacket is ultra lightweight, weighing just 3.7 oz / 105g, so you can run with complete freedom and avoid overheating on the trails.

Our former editor and trail running expert Cat Ellis loved the Houdini jacket in last year's review, describing it as "amazingly warm".

"Worn over a long-sleeved base layer, it’s all you need in everything but the frostiest weather conditions," said Cat.

Alongside its warm, weather-resistant exterior, the Houdini jacket is extremely portable. It packs down into its own breast pocket, which doubles as a stuff sack.

In her four-and-a-half star review, Cat said: "Unpleasantly icy weather becomes perfectly pleasant, and it's a tremendous help if you need to pause for a snack or comfort break. Just whip the Houdini out of your pack and it's ready to go."

The Patagonia Houdini jacket is available in both men's and women's sizes in a wide array of colorways, including the artistic Lose Yourself/Nouveau Green pictured in our header image.

