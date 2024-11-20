"It's a party on our wrist" – ultra running legend Courtney Dauwalter launches special-edition Suunto watch, with a hidden twist

Courtney Dauwalter fans, it's time to upgrade your GPS watch. You've got your Salomon Shortneys, your Injinji Trail Courtney Crew socks and some delicious Dauwaltermelon Tailwind nutrition for your next trail run – now you can round out your Dauwalter-inspired kit with the Suunto Race S Titanium Courtney watch on your wrist.

In an announcement yesterday, the ultra running legend called the sports watch "a party on our wrist, a secret cheerleader telling us we can do it, a boost of energy in the dark."

No, the Suunto Race S isn't new – it's been on Dauwalter's wrist as she took first place this year in the Nice Côte d'Azur by UTMB, Hardrock 100, Transgrancanaria and Mt Fuji 100 (we're tired just writing about it), but the Courtney edition comes with a special glow-in-the-dark silicone strap in energetic turquoise and yellow that embodies Dauwalter's upbeat spirit – and has a hidden message for those runs when you're starting to second-guess all of your life choices.

"Believe has always been one of my biggest mantras," says Dauwalter (Image credit: Suunto)

When you run into the night and your watch strap starts glowing, you'll also see the mantra “believe” spelled out on it in Dauwalter's handwriting.

"Believe has always been one of my biggest mantras," says Dauwalter.

"I carry it in my head when I'm running. It gives me joy and keeps me going."

"Time to upgrade I guess," commented one of Dauwalter's Instagram followers when the runner made the announcement yesterday.

In addition to a little Dauwalter-inspired motivation for those long nights on the trail, the Race S has all the features of the original Race – a smart-looking stainless steel case, bright AMOLED display, physical buttons, and a digital crown for easy operation when touchscreen controls aren't practical. The Race S, however, is designed for runners with smaller wrists and those who prefer a more discreet look with a 45 mm watch face.

Free offline maps let you follow pre-planned courses without data connectivity. You'll also get personalized feedback on your training load, progress and recovery, which is calculated using your heart rate variability.

The regular Race S is competitively priced at $349/£325, while you'll naturally pay a little extra for the Courtney edition. The Suunto Race S Courtney is available to buy now direct from Suunto for $450/£415.