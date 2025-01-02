Merrell's award-winning new hiking shoe is inspired by a high-clearance vehicle, for a smooth ride over rough ground

Meet the Merrell SpeedARC Surge BOA which "makes four miles feel like two"

Renowned footwear brand Merrell is kicking off the new year on the right foot – with a brand new hiking shoe drop.

Joining the ranks of the Moab 3 and Siren 4, the Merrell SpeedARC Surge BOA is a lightweight hiker inspired by the high clearance of a 4WD vehicle that lets you coast over bumpy trails.

“We’ve purposefully built the SpeedARC Surge BOA to return every ounce of energy you put in, taking each stride and propelling it forward,” says Merrell Senior Design Director Ian Cobb.

With this shoe, the Michigan-based company is introducing its new SpeedARC midsole system, which features "active response coils." These are crafted with the latest version of the brand's proprietary FloatPro nitrogen-injected foam and nylon Flexplate, which provides the shock-absorbing stability and energy return of a carbon plate with outsole lugs for grip on slick surfaces.

“With double the energy return found in our independent lab tests, it keeps your feet feeling cushioned and comfortable every step of the way so you can experience a motion that knows no bounds and zero limitations. This shoe will make your four miles feel like two," says Cobb.

With this shoe, the Michigan-based compant is introducing its newSpeedARC midsole system (Image credit: Merrell)

According to the official release from Merrell, the Flexplate separates and stabilizes two foam midsoles. The foam midsole closest to the ground absorbs the shock of walking on hard surfaces, while the foam closest to your foot absorbs and rebounds the impact of your own gait, with the construction aimed at improving responsiveness as you hike.

The shoe also incorporates the BOA Fit System in place of traditional laces for a more dynamic lockdown fit and easy adjustment on the trail. Like the Merrell Long Sky 2 Matryx, these shoes take advantage of the lightweight and durable Matryx fabric for a solid, breathable upper with a knit bootie collar construction.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’re transforming expectations and reimagining what hike can be, where it can take you and how a hiking shoe looks, to give you a sense of confidence on each hike,” says Cobb.

The SpeedARC Surge BOA was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024 for its adaptability and immediate cushioning. It will be available in men's and women's sizes, and retails for £240 / €280 / $290. The shoe will launch globally on merrell.com on January 7.

Can't wait? Here are today's best deals on our favorite Merrell shoes: