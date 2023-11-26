Patagonia doesn't do Cyber Monday, but you can save up to 50% with its secret sale

Patagonia famously eschews both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there are lots of deals available year-round if you know where to look. Its Web Specials sale is your opportunity to get up to 50% off previous seasons' gear, which is usually exactly the same as the new arrivals, just in different colors. It's usually accessible via the website's main menu, but it's hidden right now, so you might not know it's still there.

There are offers on winter and summer apparel for men, women and kids, with prices starting under $50, so it's a great opportunity if you need to replace some of your gear on a budget.

This is just a small selection of the deals available. For more, check out the quick links below. Can't see what you want? I'm also rounding up all the best Patagonia Cyber Monday deals from other retailers in both the US and the UK.

US deals

UK deals

Today's best Patagonia deals (US)

Patagonia Men's Box Quilted Pullover: $229 $113.99 at Patagonia

Save $115.01 This down pullover is half price in Plume Gray (more of a soft blue color if you ask me - I have a jacket in the same color). it works under a shell as a midlayer for winter, or by itself during milder weather thanks to its durable outer with DWR coating.

Patagonia Men's Cliffside Rugged Trail Pants: $149 $73.99 at Patagonia

Save $75.01 These tough hiking pants are half price, and come in both regular and long lengths. There's a stretch weave fabric on the knees and fronts of legs for increased range of movement, and reinforced seams for durability when walking and scrambling.

Patagonia Women's Alplight Down Pullover: $249 $123.99 at Patagonia

Save $125.01 This cozy down pullover is half price in all colorways. It's super light and packs down into a tiny stuff sack, so you can easily shove it in your backpack during hikes. Filled with responsibly sourced down, and coated with a DWR finish to shrug off showers.

Women's Re-Tool Fleece 1/2-Zip Pullover: $149 $73.99 at Patagonia

Save $75.01 This cozy fleece pullover is actually slightly less than half price in Patagonia's sneaky sale. The fleece material has extra long fibers to trap extra air for warmth, and there's a double layer of fleece at the collar to keep you extra snug.

Today's best Patagonia deals (UK)

Patagonia Women's Down Sweater: £250 £175 at Patagonia

Save £75 There's 30% off this cozy down jacket in last season's colors. including this pretty blue. It's lightweight and packs down into a little stuff sack, so you can take it anywhere you might want some extra warmth. Filled with responsibly-sourced down and finished with a DWR coating.

Patagonia Women's Storm Racer Jacket: £250 £175 at Patagonia

Save £75 It's tough to find a running jacket that's both waterproof and breathable, but this one ticks both boxes. it packs down into its own pocket so you can stash it in your running backpack ready for sudden cloudbursts. All sizes are still available at the time of writing.

Patagonia AlpLoft Down Parka: £560 £329 at Patagonia

Save £231 This is an enormous saving on a premium unisex jacket, made using a seamless weaving technology that eliminates stitching to prevent cold spots. Its hood is compatible with climbing helmets, and its cuffs and hem are designed to lock in heat.

Patagonia Men's Synchilla Fleece Jacket: £140 £98 at Patagonia

Save £42 There's 30% of this Synchilla fleece in Bayou Blue, which I'd argue is the nicest of the five color options. it's a super snug midweight midlayer made using recycled polyester to keep plastic out of landfills and oil in the ground.