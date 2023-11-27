It's not a mistake, this Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T fleece really is $45.97 for Cyber Monday

Right now, you can grab a retro-style Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T fleece for just $45.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's one of the best deals I've seen on Patagonia gear this Cyber Monday, but stock is limited so you'll need to be quick to snap it up.

This deal applies to the autumnal Wandering Woods/Sisu Brown colorway, but if that's not your cup of tea, the Tree Connection/Fresh Teal option is only slightly more at $52.97. Whichever you choose, you're getting a super warm fleece with extra long fibers to trap more heat, stretchy binding at the cuffs and hem to keep out drafts, and a stand-up collar with Patagonia's signature Snap-T four-snap placket.

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece: $129 $45.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Save $83.03 This is a massive Cyber Monday saving on a super soft retro-style fleece from Patagonia. If you'd prefer a different color or your size is out of stock, the Tree Connection/Fresh Teal colorway is only slightly more at $52.97 from Dick's.

