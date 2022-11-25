REI doesn't do Black Friday, but it's still giving you 50% off outdoor gear

REI (like Patagonia) is one of the outdoor retailers that opts out of Black Friday, instead encouraging you to put your wallet away and go for a hike to work off that big Thanksgiving dinner. However, scroll a little further down its homepage and you'll find it's running a Holiday Deals event (opens in new tab), with up to 50% off clothing and equipment.

Here we've rounded up some of the best offers from the REI Holiday Deals event, but you can browse all the offers yourself (opens in new tab) if you've got something specific in mind.

Clothing and footwear: up to 50% off everything from underwear to jackets (opens in new tab)

Bags and accessories: backpacks. water bottles, insulated mugs, and more (opens in new tab)

Garmin devices: save up to $100 off watches and GPS navigators at REI (opens in new tab)

Camping gear: big savings on sleeping bags, tents, and camping furniture (opens in new tab)

REI men's deals

(opens in new tab) Men's Adidas Terrex Xploric RAIN.RDY Jacket: $300 $149.83 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $150.17 This tough, breathable waterproof jacket is half price at REI right now. It features ripstop panels to protect it from your backpack rubbing, and is designed to channel water away from your body (and your phone, nestled in its specially made chest pocket).

(opens in new tab) The North Face Apex Quester Hoodie: $189 $114.73 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $74.27 This smart windproof softshell jacket has a generous 39% off at REI, and is ideal for spring and fall hikes - or just wearing around town. It's made from 100% recycled polyester, with a concealed zip chest pocket and full zip front.

(opens in new tab) Men's Merrell MQM Flex 2 Low Hiking Shoes: $110 $54.83 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $55.17 This tough shoe, with its TPU and mesh upper, plus tongue integrated lacing system, is ideal for hiking on loose terrain that might damage a lesser shoe. It also has deep lugs and a rock plate for extra protection. There's 50% off in REI's Holiday Sale.

(opens in new tab) Men's Salomon Crossamphibian Swift 2 Water Shoes: $89.95 $44.83 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $45.12 These water shoes are great for kayaking and canoeing adventures, as well as seaside walks and paddling through streams. They're half price in REI's Holiday Sale, making them a great deal.

REI women's deals

(opens in new tab) Women's Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka: $799 $558.73 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $240.27 This snug parka with a breathable water resistant Gore-Tex membrane has a hefty discount in the REI Holiday Sale. It can be worn with or without the detachable liner jacket, which is filled with reclaimed duck and goose down.

(opens in new tab) Women's Black Diamond Highline Stretch Shell: $299 $148.73 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $150.27 This attractive waterproof jacket features a DWR (durable water repellent) finish, YKK AquaGuard zippers, and adjustable hood and cuffs to keep you dry and comfortable. There's 50% off at REI right now.

(opens in new tab) Women's Merrell Ontario 85 Mid Hiking Boots: $145 $71.83 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $73.13 These smart women's hiking boots are just under half price in REI's Holiday Sale. The feature Cordora fabric uppers and sticky Vibram rubber soles, with a gusseted tongue to keep out grit and dirt on the trails.

(opens in new tab) Women's Merrell Moab 2 Mid Hiking Boots: $145 $86.83 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $58.17 Merrell's Moab (Mother Of All Boots) footwear is some of the best around, and this is a great saving on a pair of excellent waterproof hiking boots. They keep water out while allowing air to circulate to keep your feet fresh, and provide good support on the trails.