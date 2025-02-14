Satisfy's first-ever trail running shoe is inspired by remote control cars for "precision grip on every surface"

French running brand Satisfy has been teasing the release of its first-ever trail running shoe with one surprising detail – its design is inspired by remote control cars.

The Rocker isn't due to be available until late July, but the brand has announced details of the shoe – a fully original design – on its website. For the outsole, Satisfy has teamed up with industry leaders Vibram to craft the TuneLug design, which it explains is "inspired by the precision grip" of RC cars to help you handle varied terrain.

"Strategically shaped lugs improve traction, providing runners with superior stability and responsiveness, especially on rugged surfaces," says the brand.

Like on an RC car, the precision-mapped 5 mm lugs are round, holding onto less mud. They also vary in size and even extend to the sides of the midsole for better grip on even surfaces.

In an Instagram post with a picture of a custom RC car, Satisfy says The Rocker is "built to master every surface. Strategically engineered lugs deliver exceptional traction and stability on technical terrain, while maintaining seamless responsiveness for urban exploration."

Satisfy has also taken some inspiration from its road running roots and built a midsole made from Arkema PEBA and EVA foam that it says is "engineered for the trail with the same comfort and performance found in road running's best."

With 32 mm under the heel, there's plenty of cushioning to absorb the impact of each step and it says the midsole is responsive and durable for long distances. It's also super light – at 280 grams for men's US 8.5, it's the same weight as the featherlight Merrell MTL Long Sky 2.

Like many shoes today, in a quest for a more environmentally friendly approach, the midsole is 3D-printed, which generates less waste in production. It also enables a more precise fit. A Rippy 66 Monomesh upper is constructed from Nova Nylon 66 that's said to be extremely strong and breathable.

It's clear this shoe is meant for mud, gravel and even a little bit of tarmac thrown in, and with a 5 mm drop is erring on the neutral side for those who prefer a more natural approach to running.

Only small details have been released so far (Image credit: Satisfy)

The brand first unveiled the shoe to the public at The Running Event in Austin last November, but industry insiders were not permitted to take photos.

After its collaborations with Hoka on the Mafate Speed 4 Lite STSFY last summer and the Clifton LS the year before, it's no great surprise that the brand, which was previously known for apparel such as running jackets and shorts, is venturing into footwear.

The Rocker is rumored to be coming on July 28 and priced at $280. You can sign up to receive details of its release at Satisfy.