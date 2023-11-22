This fast, fun Saucony running shoe is my favorite for half marathons, and it's 40% off for Black Friday

Saucony has launched its Black Friday sale, and has cut the price of the superb Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 to just £99. That's a huge saving of 40% off the regular price, and a great deal on this super versatile, fun road running shoe.

The Endorphin Speed 3 is one of my all-time favorite road shoes, striking a great balance of performance and price. It uses Saucony's super light PWRRUNPB foam (the same used in premium shoes like the featherweight Endorphin Elite), but rather than pairing it with a carbon plate, it uses an S-shaped sheet of nylon. The result is a shoe that feels delightfully springy, but is far less expensive than a shoe made with carbon. Check out my full review for more details.

This deal applies to both the men's and women's versions. If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 where you are.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 (men): £165 £99 at Saucony

Save £66 This super light, fun road shoe is going cheap for Black Friday. It's one of my all-time favorites for racing thanks to its light weight and springy carbon plate, and it's even better value than usual in Saucony's sale. This deal applies to a wide range of color options.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 (women): £165 £99 at Saucony

Save £66 Saucony has also cut the price of the women's Endorphin Speed 3 in its Black Friday sale. I found that the women's sizes come up a little small, so if you're in between sizes you might want to opt for the larger of the two.

I also like the Endorphin Speed 3's rigid plastic heel counter, which stops the back of the heel getting squashed down over time, and lightly padded tongue that provides just the right amount of cushioning over your metatarsals without adding unwanted weight and bulk.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 in your neck of the woods, with prices updated daily. It's worth bearing in mind that although Amazon may seem to have a better deal on the Endorphin Speed 3, its best prices usually only apply to a very limited combination of sizes and colors.