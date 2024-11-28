Countryfile's Helen Skelton swears by this toasty winter jacket from Columbia, and it's down 37% for Black Friday

Endorsed by TV's Helen Skelton, this cozy Columbia puffer jacket, reduced for Black Friday, will keep you cozy on chilly winter walks through the wilderness

Stay nice and warm this winter, with this insulating jacket from Columbia, reduced by a sizable 37% for Black Friday.

Worn by British TV icon and Countryside presenter Helen Skelton, the Puffect Puffer is available for just £85 at GO Outdoors, well down from its list price of $135 in the Black Friday sales.

Designed for chilly winter hikes through the wilderness, the Puffect Puffer is packed with thick Thermarator insulation to ward off the cold. In addition, its 100% Nylon outer is wind-resistant, so you can head into the country with confidence that you won't come home damp.

Aiming to keep every part of you cozy, this Columbia jacket features zippered pockets to warm your hands and elastic cuffs to stop cold air from escaping up your sleeves.

We're also keeping you updated on all the best Black Friday hiking deals this week.

Not in the UK? Scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on insulating women's jackets from Columbia.

Women's Puffect Puffer Jacket: £135 £85 at Go Outdoors

Save £50 Boasting Thermarator insulation, this water-resistant winter jacket wards off the elements so you can enjoy a comfortable, dry hike. In addition, its 100% polyester shell and zippered hand pockets stop heat from escaping from any part of the jacket.

More big Black Friday deals

This Black Friday, plenty of retailers are offering massive reductions on all their best outdoor gear, and Go Outdoors is no exception. Alongside the Puffect Puffer, they've slashed prices on a wide range of outdoor gear.

In Go Outdoors' big Black Friday sale, you can find up to 65% off women's clothing, 55% off women's footwear, and a whopping 70% off camping gear like warm winter tents and sleeping bags.

With Black Friday right around the corner, big savings are coming thick and fast on a wide range of outdoor kit.

Look below for some of the best deals on insulating women's jackets from Columbia.

