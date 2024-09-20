Save $100 on Garmin's toughest ever GPS watch, which claims to have 'infinite battery'

Right now, you can save $100 on Garmin’s toughest GPS watch yet, the Instinct 2X Solar - Tactical Edition, which has been reduced drastically on Amazon.

Made to last, this high-tech wearable is encased in a rugged polymer outer, built to US military standards for temperature, shock and water resistance. Feel free to take the X2 out on treacherous trails, or for an icy swim without worrying about damage.

The X2's survivor credentials are boosted by its ‘infinite’ battery, which requires just three hours of direct sunlight exposure per day to remain completely charged.

Not just durable, the X2 is also incredibly smart. Including several sports modes, this GPS watch can track everything from hiking to kayaking, while monitoring your sleep, heart rate, respiration and pulse. Navigation is also very advanced, with built-in sensors tracking your every move and GPS maps guiding the way.

When our expert tester Michael Sawh put it through its paces, she was taken aback by the reliability of the X2’s long-lasting battery life and durability, describing it as ‘the best that the latest instinct series has to offer’, appealing to hikers, trail runners and climbers ‘who like the idea of a bigger, bolder Instinct.’

Discounted by 20%, the Instinct X2 Solar - tactical edition is available in Coyote Tan and Black.