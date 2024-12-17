Save over $200 on the awesome North Face Summit Series Torre Egger Futurelight jacket, perfect for alpine pursuits and 35% off in holiday sales

This light, rugged shell usually comes at an eye-watering price, but you can make some big savings right now at Backcountry

Does 2025 have some alpine adventures in store for you? If so, you're going to need the maximum amount of protection possible against the elements. Right now, you can pick up the awesome North Face Summit Series Torre Egger Futurelight Jacket for only $383.50 at Backcountry. That's an impressive discount of 35% off the regular list price for this jacket that's built for mountaineers.

I got to test out an early model of this jacket recently at around 11,300 feet on a very cold glacier trek in the Alps. Though it wasn't yet winter, we experienced pretty harsh whiteout conditions and this shell did the trick by keeping the wind and snow out, and helping to hold my body heat (along with lots of mid layers, that is).

Named for a peak in the Southern Patagonian Ice Field, this jacket has everything you need for mountaineering, with a reliable waterproof shell, helmet-compatible hood and adjustable hem and cuffs. If you're climbing, pit zips let you dump heat without removing a layer and there are tons of pockets where you can stash your gloves, map, compass and more.

The North Face Summit Series Torre Egger Futurelight Jacket: $590 $383.50 at Backcountry

Save $206 As we battle high winds and wet conditions in the alpine, The North Face's Torre Egger Futurelight Jacket keeps us dry and moving freely. The 3-layer, seam-sealed construction ensures rain, hail, and snow can't break through, while the underarm gussets and articulated fit let us climb and traverse unrestricted.

This jacket gets an average 4.5 star rating among customers and this deal applies to the men's sizing in Black while you can save 30% on the iconic Summit Gold/Citrine Yellow colorway. As you probably know, Backcountry deals never last long, so we suggest you act fast if you want to take advantage of this offer.

