The rugged and robust Hoka Kaha 2 GTX hiking shoes are a gigantic 64% off right now at Nordstrom Rack – go conquer the trails

By
published

These popular Hoka shoes have cushion, grip and protection, and you can find them for less than $80

Since Hoka unveiled the new Hoka Kaha 3 at the end of last year, some great deals have been popping up on the previous model, and they're only getting better. Right now, you can pick up the robust Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Shoes for as little as $77.98 at Nordstrom Rack. That's a massive saving of 64% off these waiterproof hiking shoes.

The Kaha 2 lets you walk for miles in comfort thanks to the cushy midsoles we've come to know and love from the burgeoning brand (there's about two inches under the heel). A rocker design helps with toe-off and keeps you rolling forward.

However, they're not just for bouncing around the city – aggressive lugs on the Vibram Megarip outsoles can handle crumbly and slick trails, while a really wide heel that Hoka calls its HubbleTail geometry helps to stabilize you when the going gets rocky and rough. a Gore-Tex membrane keeps your feet dry if you have to cross a river or encounter soggy conditions on the trail.

You may notice that Nordstrom Rack has these shoes listed as trail runners, but while you could certainly move fast and light in them, they're a bit stiff and heavy for running and we'd recommend using them for hiking. This deal applies to women's sizing in the Summer Song / Harbor Mist colorway, but if you're shopping for men's sizing don't despair as you can pick them up in all colorways at 40% off for $129.97.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Kaha 2 GTX series where you are.

Save $142 Conquer the trails in the cushy comfort of this robust hiking sneaker with a PFC-free water-repellent finish and Vibram Megagrip lugs for all-terrain confidence.

Men's sizing: $129.97

This style has been discontinued, meaning this is your last chance to get your hands on a pair and we can't see them getting much cheaper than this. With a remarkable weight-to-cushion ratio, the leather Kaha 2 GTXs are plush, tough and built to perform during your mountain adventures.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Hoka's Kaha 2 GTX series where you are:

Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

