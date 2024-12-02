The "stunning" Garmin Venu 3 strikes the perfect balance between smartwatch and sports watch – and it's at its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday
Enhanced sports tracking and personalized recovery guidance make this the best Venu yet, and it's going cheap for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is heating up, and right now, you can snag the stunning Garmin Venu 3 for just $349.99 at Amazon. That's a hefty $100 off the regular asking price for this sports watch, and the cheapest it's ever been.
If you're torn between a smartwatch and a dedicated sports watch, the Venu 3 strikes a great balance, offering excellent GPS for runners, hikers and cyclists, and advanced sleep and recovery tools alongside everyday wellbeing features. It looks great too, thanks to its stunning AMOLED display. The biggest drawback of this watch is usually the price, but thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, that's hardly a factor.
In our field tests of this watch, we were impressed by the brightness of the screen, the responsiveness of touch controls and light, slim profile. This deal applies to all colorways and both the 41 mm and 45 mm dial size.
Deals this good don't tend to last, though, do we recommend you act fast to make the biggest savings. Don't forget that we're keeping you up to date on all the best Garmin Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals if you're shopping for another model.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Venu 3 and 3S.
Garmin Venu 3: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Save $100 Designed with a bright, colorful display, battery life of up to 10 days in smartwatch mode. Body Battery energy monitoring helps you understand when you’re charged up or need to rest with even more personalized insights based on sleep, naps, stress levels, workouts and more.
As usual with Garmin watches, the touchscreen locks by default during an activity, and you can start or pause tracking by pressing the top right button. It's quick, convenient, and works well.
Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on the Garmin Venu 3 and 3S where you are:
