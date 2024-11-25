Bridge the gap between land and water adventures with these new multipurpose shoes suitable from trail to shoreline
The all-terrain Halocline shoe from Breakwater Supply is suitable for all your adventures, making it easier than ever to move from water to land
Do your adventures tend to take you from land to water and back again? If so, there's now a shoe for that.
Breakwater Supply, a brand best known for its waterproof backpacks, has just launched its first pair of shoes designed to help you bridge the gap between hiking and water sports. The fully waterproof, all-terrain footwear is a multipurpose fusion of a hiking shoe, a running trainer and a diving shoe.
As innovators of fully submersible backpacks, the team at Breakwater Supply has applied their expertise to footwear with the sleek Halocline shoe. Made from a 100 percent waterproof material, these all-purpose water shoes broaden the possibilities for your next outdoor adventure so you can take on any activity without the need to change what's on your feet.
The unique design incorporates a variety of functional and design elements, including a one-piece 5mm neoprene upper from a dive shoe, a cushioned EVA midsole for comfort commonly found in a running shoe, and a wraparound protective overlay and grippy rubber sole similar to what you'd have in a waterproof hiking boot.
They're versatile when it comes to terrain, too. The full-contact grippy outsole has horizontal grooves to allow you to go from hard pavements to slippy trails and slick surfaces like boat decks.
Traditional options for waterproof footwear consist of wellington boots, water shoes, dive shoes and Gore-Tex footwear, all of which have tradeoffs when it comes to their versatility and varied protection from the elements. While a pair of Gore-Tex waterproof running shoes will be comfortable and dry in light rain or muddy trails, for example, they aren't suitable for heavy downpours or wading through streams for sustained periods.
The Halocline Waterproof Shoe, however, can be fully submerged up to the collar, making it ideal for use on the trail, beach and shore. Since neoprene provides insulation, these shoes will also keep your feet warm and dry in winter conditions, too.
These unisex shoes have a wide entry along with grab loops at the front and back for easy on and off, plus there's a reflective bungee for lock-down fit. There’s also no tongue and no exposed seams to keep water, sand, and mud out.
With so many versatile uses, these shoes look set to become some of the best water shoes out there. Breakwater Supply's new Halocline shoes are priced at $129.95 and are available for pre-order now at a discount of $109.95 for worldwide shipping in May 2025.
Lilith is a freelance writer and trail runner based in the Derbyshire Dales. Living on the doorstep of Dovedale, she loves nothing more than heading out into the peaks to explore a new hill route. Besides running, she's also a keen hiker. Having finished the three peaks alongside her Dad, the pair are now turning their attention to the Lake District's Wainwrights and Scotland's Munros for 2025. At weekends, you'll likely find her running a fell race or scrambling up one of Derbyshire's limestone hills.