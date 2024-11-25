Bridge the gap between land and water adventures with these new multipurpose shoes suitable from trail to shoreline

Do your adventures tend to take you from land to water and back again? If so, there's now a shoe for that.

Breakwater Supply, a brand best known for its waterproof backpacks, has just launched its first pair of shoes designed to help you bridge the gap between hiking and water sports. The fully waterproof, all-terrain footwear is a multipurpose fusion of a hiking shoe, a running trainer and a diving shoe.

As innovators of fully submersible backpacks, the team at Breakwater Supply has applied their expertise to footwear with the sleek Halocline shoe. Made from a 100 percent waterproof material, these all-purpose water shoes broaden the possibilities for your next outdoor adventure so you can take on any activity without the need to change what's on your feet.

The neoprene material is 100 percent waterproof (Image credit: Breakwater Supply)

The unique design incorporates a variety of functional and design elements, including a one-piece 5mm neoprene upper from a dive shoe, a cushioned EVA midsole for comfort commonly found in a running shoe, and a wraparound protective overlay and grippy rubber sole similar to what you'd have in a waterproof hiking boot.

They're versatile when it comes to terrain, too. The full-contact grippy outsole has horizontal grooves to allow you to go from hard pavements to slippy trails and slick surfaces like boat decks.

Traditional options for waterproof footwear consist of wellington boots, water shoes, dive shoes and Gore-Tex footwear, all of which have tradeoffs when it comes to their versatility and varied protection from the elements. While a pair of Gore-Tex waterproof running shoes will be comfortable and dry in light rain or muddy trails, for example, they aren't suitable for heavy downpours or wading through streams for sustained periods.

These waterproof shoes are a great choice for kayakers, trail runners, and hikers (Image credit: Breakwater Supply)

The Halocline Waterproof Shoe, however, can be fully submerged up to the collar, making it ideal for use on the trail, beach and shore. Since neoprene provides insulation, these shoes will also keep your feet warm and dry in winter conditions, too.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These unisex shoes have a wide entry along with grab loops at the front and back for easy on and off, plus there's a reflective bungee for lock-down fit. There’s also no tongue and no exposed seams to keep water, sand, and mud out.

With so many versatile uses, these shoes look set to become some of the best water shoes out there. Breakwater Supply's new Halocline shoes are priced at $129.95 and are available for pre-order now at a discount of $109.95 for worldwide shipping in May 2025.