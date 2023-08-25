Get a third off this entry-level Garmin running watch at Amazon right now

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 55 for just £120 at Amazon. That's a third off the list price, and one of the best deals we've seen on this great entry-level running watch.

The Forerunner 55 is a super accessible GPS watch that's easy to use, and gives you all the tools you need to start improving your running whether you're completely new or aiming for your first half marathon. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was impressed by its intuitive design and training tools, including recovery time estimates and suggested workouts to help new runners avoid overdoing things and keep their workouts fun and varied.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 55 where you are. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which is full of affordable suggestions and tips on how to make the right choice.

Garmin Forerunner 55: £179.99 £120 at Amazon

Save £59.99 This is a huge saving on a superb entry-level running watch, with super accurate GPS and accessible training tools like suggested daily workouts to help you train smarter, not just harder. This price applies to the black version, but the white and aqua options are only 99p more.

My only real complaint is the lack of a touchscreen, but the buttons around the edge of the case are intuitive and you'll soon get used to using them to scroll through menus, check your daily health stats, and start tracking your runs.

