This tough new Casio watch is inspired by your favorite trail snack – gummy bears

Casio has released a tough new Baby-G watch that takes design inspiration from Haribo Gold Bears. The limited edition BG-169HRB-7 (opens in new tab) is currently available in Asia, with a global launch expected later.

Harking back to Baby-G watches of the 1990s, the BG-169HRB-7 features a translucent, jelly-like band, bezel, and anti-scratch bull bars. As Casio fan site G-Central (opens in new tab) explains, this is complemented by candy-colored buttons, and a gummy bear print on the face. A different bear pattern appears when the backlight button is pressed, and it's all packaged in a box bedecked with Gold Bears.

The watch is shock-resistant, with 20 bar water resistance, making it suitable for swimming, high-impact water sports, and scuba diving. Its face is protected by a toughened mineral glass lens, and it has a battery life of approximately three years (this isn't a GPS watch or smartwatch, so there's no need for regular charging).

On the technical side, you get world time for 30 cities, with an easy option for turning daylight saving on or off, full auto calender, a countdown timer, stopwatch, five programmable alarms, and hourly time signal.

Casio announced the launch with a video, which you can watch below.

It's been a busy few weeks for Casio's watch division, with the debut of a new Mammut-branded Pro Trek, a titanium watch inspired by Japanese swordmaking, a pair of glowing 'solar flare' G-Shocks, and an Earth-themed G-Shock with an astronaut helmet case.

Things are likely to get even more hectic as we enter 2023, which will be the 40th anniversary of the first ever G-Shock watch. We'll bring you the latest news on new devices as they are unveiled.