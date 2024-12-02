Want to take your wild swimming adventures to the next level? This "elite performance" dryrobe from Red Equipment is £105 off for Cyber Monday

The limited edition Nixie Blue Revolution Parka is sure to make an impact against the cold, and it's 30% off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday has arrived and it's brought good news for those of you who like a chilly winter dip in the wild. Right now, you can pick up the Revolution 3-in-1 Change Parka for just £194.95 at Red Equipment. That's a massive savings of £105 off this modular hybrid coat that gets a perfect five stars among customers.

This deal applies to both the men's and women's sizing in the limited edition Nixie Blue colorway. The Revolution has a slimline, bulk-free cut but packs the same punch as a weightier dryrobe with a soft inner layer, made from 250gsm 100%-recycled fleece and a windproof silk-feel panel top.

If it's windy or wet out, throw on the high-performance waterproof and breathable outer jacket with Thinsulate quilting and zip the layers together to make a sleek winter coat ready to take on whatever the elements throw at you.

Crafted with recycled fabric and eco-down, the Revolution is a planet-friendly and hard-working piece of kit for wild swimmers and campers.

Cyber Monday will be over in the blink of an eye, so don't snooze on this deal, which makes an excellent Christmas gift for anyone outdoorsy in your life. We're keeping you updated on all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday hiking deals if you're searching for weatherproof layers.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Red Original changing robes where you are.

Red Equipment Revolution 3-in-1 Change Parka: £299.95 £194.95 at Red Equipment

Save £105 Elite performance meets luxurious design with this modular hybrid coat featuring a removable waterproof shell and plenty of pockets. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

Hide your valuables in the concealed chest Napoleon pocket, keep your hands snug in the military-styled two-way pockets, and stash everything you need in a myriad of other pocket options.

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on Red Original changing robes where you are: