Want to take your wild swimming adventures to the next level? This "elite performance" dryrobe from Red Equipment is £105 off for Cyber Monday
The limited edition Nixie Blue Revolution Parka is sure to make an impact against the cold, and it's 30% off for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday has arrived and it's brought good news for those of you who like a chilly winter dip in the wild. Right now, you can pick up the Revolution 3-in-1 Change Parka for just £194.95 at Red Equipment. That's a massive savings of £105 off this modular hybrid coat that gets a perfect five stars among customers.
This deal applies to both the men's and women's sizing in the limited edition Nixie Blue colorway. The Revolution has a slimline, bulk-free cut but packs the same punch as a weightier dryrobe with a soft inner layer, made from 250gsm 100%-recycled fleece and a windproof silk-feel panel top.
If it's windy or wet out, throw on the high-performance waterproof and breathable outer jacket with Thinsulate quilting and zip the layers together to make a sleek winter coat ready to take on whatever the elements throw at you.
Crafted with recycled fabric and eco-down, the Revolution is a planet-friendly and hard-working piece of kit for wild swimmers and campers.
Cyber Monday will be over in the blink of an eye, so don't snooze on this deal, which makes an excellent Christmas gift for anyone outdoorsy in your life. We're keeping you updated on all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday hiking deals if you're searching for weatherproof layers.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Red Original changing robes where you are.
Red Equipment Revolution 3-in-1 Change Parka: £299.95 £194.95 at Red Equipment
Save £105 Elite performance meets luxurious design with this modular hybrid coat featuring a removable waterproof shell and plenty of pockets. This deal also applies to women's sizing.
Hide your valuables in the concealed chest Napoleon pocket, keep your hands snug in the military-styled two-way pockets, and stash everything you need in a myriad of other pocket options.
Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on Red Original changing robes where you are:
More great Black Friday deals
- The North Face: big reductions available on jackets, hoodies and other essentials
- Camping: keep cozy with great savings on tents, sleeping bags and other gear
- Hiking: the best deals from big-name brands
- Yeti: great deals on drink-ware
- Patagonia: Big savings available on base layers and waterproofs
- Arc'teryx: prices slashed for stylish winter jackets and softshells
- Garmin: Great savings on top notch Garmin sports watches
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.