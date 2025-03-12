We called the Salomon Speedcross 6 "a sublimely comfortable trail shoe that really grips" – get up to $50 off right now at Backcountry

By published

The Salomon Speedcross 6 feels like pulling on a favorite pair of slippers right out of the box

Salomon Speedcross 6 deals image
The Salomon Speedcross 6 feels like pulling on a favorite pair of slippers right out of the box (Image credit: Salomon)

Rugged trail running shoes sometimes sacrifice comfort for protection and they're often pricey, so it's all the better when you can find a shoe for the trail that's comfortable and affordable. Right now, you can scoop up the highly-rated Salomon Speedcross 6 GTX trail running shoes for as little as $115.46 at Backcountry. That's a generous 35% off the regular list price for these shoes, which we called "sublimely comfortable" in our field tests.

Former Advnture editor Cat Ellis took these shoes for a spin and said wearing them "feels like pulling on a favorite pair of slippers right out of the box."

" I didn't want to take my review pair off, even when they were caked in mud," she says.

These aren't just built for bounding around town looking sporty, however. We found they tackled muddy surfaces with ease, thanks to chunky, chevron-shaped lugs which extend right onto the end of the toe for extra purchase when running up hills. The lugs are sharply angled to really dig into the ground, giving as much push-off as possible.

If your hands are cold or you're speed mode, a Quicklace system works like a drawstring, avoiding the need to fiddle with knots when your hands and cold and dirty. Just press the button on the toggle, pull the lace to tighten, then tuck the whole assembly away into a little pouch. It's a neat system that works well.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Black/Sulphur Spring/Bird of Paradise colorway, so make sure you scroll through the different options to find the best savings. If you're shopping for women's sizing, you can save 25% on all colorways for a total of $123.71, which is a nice price.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Speedcross 6 GTX trail running shoes where you are.

Salomon Speedcross 6 GTX trail running shoes: $164.95 $115.46 at SalomonSave $50

Save $50 This light, rugged shoe for your daily miles on wet trails. A Gore-Tex membrane provides breathable waterproof performance and tight ripstop mesh increases durability and keeps out debris

Save 25% on women's sizing in all colorways.

View Deal

These rugged shoes feature a Gore-Tex membrane for sloppy spring conditions and a tight ripstop mesh upper that increases durability and keeps out debris. They're not the best for rocky terrain owing to the super flexible soles, but for most trail running, you'll be comfortable all day.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Speedcross 6 GTX trail running shoes where you are:

Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

