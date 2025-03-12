We called the Salomon Speedcross 6 "a sublimely comfortable trail shoe that really grips" – get up to $50 off right now at Backcountry

The Salomon Speedcross 6 feels like pulling on a favorite pair of slippers right out of the box

Rugged trail running shoes sometimes sacrifice comfort for protection and they're often pricey, so it's all the better when you can find a shoe for the trail that's comfortable and affordable. Right now, you can scoop up the highly-rated Salomon Speedcross 6 GTX trail running shoes for as little as $115.46 at Backcountry. That's a generous 35% off the regular list price for these shoes, which we called "sublimely comfortable" in our field tests.

Former Advnture editor Cat Ellis took these shoes for a spin and said wearing them "feels like pulling on a favorite pair of slippers right out of the box."

" I didn't want to take my review pair off, even when they were caked in mud," she says.

These aren't just built for bounding around town looking sporty, however. We found they tackled muddy surfaces with ease, thanks to chunky, chevron-shaped lugs which extend right onto the end of the toe for extra purchase when running up hills. The lugs are sharply angled to really dig into the ground, giving as much push-off as possible.

If your hands are cold or you're speed mode, a Quicklace system works like a drawstring, avoiding the need to fiddle with knots when your hands and cold and dirty. Just press the button on the toggle, pull the lace to tighten, then tuck the whole assembly away into a little pouch. It's a neat system that works well.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Black/Sulphur Spring/Bird of Paradise colorway, so make sure you scroll through the different options to find the best savings. If you're shopping for women's sizing, you can save 25% on all colorways for a total of $123.71, which is a nice price.

These rugged shoes feature a Gore-Tex membrane for sloppy spring conditions and a tight ripstop mesh upper that increases durability and keeps out debris. They're not the best for rocky terrain owing to the super flexible soles, but for most trail running, you'll be comfortable all day.

