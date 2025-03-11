We love these "high-performing and technically advanced" trail running shoes from Merrell - snag 25% off right now

The Merrell Agility Peak 5 trail running shoes provide a comfy and dependable running experience - get yours while you can

Merrell Agility Peak 5
Pick up speed in the Merrell Agility Peak 5 trail running shoes (Image credit: Merrell)

This dependable pair of trail running shoes from Merrell is an excellent choice for taking on the trails, whether tackling steep mountain paths or jogging around the countryside.

Right now, you can snag 25% off the discontinued Merrell Agility Peak 5 trail running shoes, which are available for $104.73 in men's and women's sizes at REI.

These sleek trail running shoes combine comfort and grip so you can run pain-free without worrying about your balance on the trails. The Agility Peak 5s feature firm Vibram Megagrip rubber outsoles, which dig into terrain and shed debris with each step.

In his review for Advnture, trail running expert Pat Kinsella described the 5mm lugs as "super grippy and intelligently arranged to supply traction while climbing and braking control on descents."

After multiple weeks of testing, Pat's pair earned a coveted four-and-a-half star rating.

He was also impressed with the breathable upper and protective rockplate, which "runs along the length of these shoes, preventing sharp rocks and sticks from puncturing the sole and injuring your poor feet."

Running expert Julia Clarke is also a fan. She took the Merrell Agility Peak 5s for a spin in the Swiss Alps and was thoroughly impressed.

Merrell Agility Peak 5 women's trail running shoes: $140$104.73 at REISave $35

Merrell Agility Peak 5 women's trail running shoes: $140 $104.73 at REI
Save $35 These sleek trail running shoes feature smartly designed Vibram Megagrip outsoles, which dig into terrain and shed debris with every step. They're well-suited to tough conditions in the wilderness or on your local trails.

View Deal
Merrell Agility Peak 5 men's trail running shoes: $140$104.73 at REISave $35

Merrell Agility Peak 5 men's trail running shoes: $140 $104.73 at REI
Save $35 This discontinued pair of trail running shoes has received excellent reviews. The Agility Peak 5 shoes feature a soft, breathable upper and sturdy rockplate, which fends off debris on the trails.

View Deal

These beloved trail running shoes are available in a variety of funky colors in women's sizes and cloud white in men's. A waterproof Gore-Tex version is also available for $190.

If you're not in the U.S, you can see today's best deals on Merrell Agility Peak 5 trail running shoes where you are below:

Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.  

