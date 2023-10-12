Grab a cheap Yeti cooler in Camp Green, Navy Blue, or Cosmic Lilac

Today at Amazon, you can pick up the Yeti Hopper Flip 8 cooler for £189.95 in Camp Green or Cosmic Lilac, or £190 in Navy Blue. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this compact soft-sided cooler, which very rarely goes on sale anywhere.

The Hopper Flip 8 is one of Yeti's smallest coolers, but is still roomy enough to hold drinks and snacks to keep you and a friend going all day. It'll keep everything icy cold too, thanks to its special closed cell insulation, which is far more effective than the foam used in an ordinary soft cooler.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals on Yeti coolers where you are. If you can't see what you're looking for, don't worry; we'll be rounding up all this year's best Black Friday Yeti deals when November rolls around.

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 (Cosmic Lilac): £199 £189.95 at Amazon

Save £9.05 Cosmic Lilac is a new colour Yeti introduced this year, and it's proved so popular that this version of the compact cooler is in limited stock. At the time of writing there are only seven left, so move fast to grab one while you can.

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 (Camp Green): £199 £189.95 at Amazon

Save £9.05 It's a modest discount, but these super tough cool bags so rarely go on sale, it's definitely worth checking out. The Yeti Hopper Flip 8 is built like a (soft-sided) tank and should give you many years of service. The green version is slightly cheaper than other shades.

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 (Navy): £199.99 £190 at Amazon

Save £9.99 If the mossy green doesn't take your fancy, this smart blue version of the same cooler is only a few pennies more. Stock is limited, so you'll need to move fast to grab one.

The Yeti Hopper Flip 8 is fully watertight and leakproof when zipped, so feel free to load it up with ice to keep your drinks chilled. The fabric is puncture-proof and UV-resistant too, so it will easily handle years of heavy use come rain or shine.

