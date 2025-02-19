You'll be "ready to romp" in these waterproof hiking boots from Altra – and they're 30% off right now at REI

Solid hiking footwear is a must for the trails, but a great pair of boots is a big investment. That's why we're keeping an eye on some late winter sales and digging out some excellent deals for you. Right now, you can grab a pair of the Altra Lone Peak ALL-WTHR Mid 2 hiking boots for just $125.73 at REI. That's a giant discount of 30% off these waterproof boots that are ready to tackle tough conditions.

Altra is known for building boots and shoes with a wide toe box to give your toes room to splay, and these boots are no exception. They've got a generous 25 mm of cushioning underfoot to help you walk in comfort over long days, and you'll find that stack continues from toe to heel to ensure a neutral feel and limit any bashing of your toes on the downhill.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways, but a few size/color combinations have already sold out, so we recommend you act fast to secure the perfect fit for you.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Altra Lone Peak hiking boots where you are.

Altra Lone Peak ALL-WTHR Mid 2 hiking boots: $180 $125.73 at REI

Save $55 Hop on your neighborhood loop or tackle tough terrain in the women's Altra ALL-WTHR Mid 2 hiking boots. With upgraded TPU kick plates and a waterproof bootie construction, they're ready to romp. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

Waterproof construction helps keep your feet dry from the elements while a StoneGuard plate ensures underfoot rock protection and grippy MaxTrac outsoles keep you upright in slick conditions.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Altra Lone Peak hiking boots where you are: