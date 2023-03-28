The best Garmin deals in Amazon's Spring Sale

Amazon has cut heaps of prices in its Spring Sale, including lots of Garmin devices. There are big savings on GPS watches, cycle computers and more, so I've collected together the very best offers to save you time.

If you'd rather browse for yourself, you can check out all the Garmin deals at Amazon right now (opens in new tab). Otherwise, read on for my recommendations.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of the page for some of the best Garmin deals where you are. You might also want to check our our guide to the best cheap GPS watches for some budget-friendly options.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Solar: £319.99 £169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 The Instinct Solar is still one of my favorite Garmin watches. It's tough as anything, with strong GPS and fantastic battery life. If you're going away for several days, it's a great choice (or if you're just too disorganized to charge a watch regularly).

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245: £249.99 £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100 This isn't the absolute cheapest we've ever seen the Forerunner 245, but it's not far off. It's a great intermediate level running watch that packs all the features you need in a compact, no-frills package.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 130 Plus: £169.99 £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 Looking for a super cheap cycle computer? The Edge 130 Plus is a solid option, and has never been cheaper. There's no touchscreen, but if you don't mind buttons then it's a great tool for tracking your rides and getting turn-by-turn navigation.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 55: £179.99 £129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 This is only £10 off the Forerunner 55's lowest ever price. It's the watch I recommend to anyone I know who's looking for their first running watch and wants something that's easy to use, and will grow with them. This deal includes all three colors, which is nice!

Not in the UK? Here are some of the best deals on Garmin watches where you are: